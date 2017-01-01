Peace of mind when you're away
Hive View starts recording when it detects motion or sound, and sends a notification to your smartphone.
Check in whenever you want
Securely livestreams day and night to your Hive app in 1080p HD, or playback videos from the last 24 hours.
Choose what you want to see
You can set Hive View to only detect people, and ignore pets.
Privacy on, camera off
Monitor only when you want, switch on or schedule privacy mode from the Hive app.
Designed to live anywhere
Fits seamlessly into your home. Available in black & brushed copper or white & champagne gold. Designed by industrial designer Yves Béhar.
Toggle for color options
Cover all angles
Get the best possible view with a choice of wall, shelf or magnetic mount, with a wide 130° field of view.
Grab and go
Want to move your camera to a different room? Just grab Hive View and go. It’s light, portable and has over 1-hour built-in battery life.
Enjoy more with Hive Video Playback
Watch 30-day camera history for just $5.99 per month.
Includes one month free trial
Set up in minutes
Just plug in your Hive View and set it up in the Hive app via Bluetooth. That's it!